Consumer confidence is back among the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence level dropped by 0.4 per cent to hit 80.0.

Confidence was down in most states, but up slightly in NSW.

Consumer Confidence stills 19.2 points below where it was a year ago, and 3.7 per cent below the 2023 weekly average.

“This is the third consecutive week with confidence among the worst ten results since the COVID outbreak in Australia, noted ANZ Senior Economist, Adelaide Timbrell.

“Among those paying off their mortgage, confidence dropped sharply (-4.4 points), to its lowest level since early April 2020 and to 11 points below the average for all housing cohorts.

“Confidence about current and future economic conditions are at their lowest level since November 2022, while current financial conditions was at its worst level since December 2022. Future financial conditions rose 0.9pts in the week.”