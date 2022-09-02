HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Finally Launches ‘Edit’ Button, With A Catch

Twitter Finally Launches ‘Edit’ Button, With A Catch

By | 2 Sep 2022

Twitter is finally launching an edit button, after years of requests for this seemingly obvious feature.

The company has been debating the inclusion of this feature for years. The most obvious argument against it is that bad actors could tweet something that goes viral, only to completely change the message to something more nefarious.

To counter this, Twitter is adding a label to an edited tweet, showing it has been edited. User can click through and see all previous incarnations of the tweet. In addition, tweets can only be edited up to half an hour after initially being tweeted.

The feature is currently being tested by staffers, before being rolled out to the public. Editing will, however, come at a cost – with the feature available only to Twitter Blue subscriber who shell out $7.35 a month for the privilege.

Twitter creator and former CEO Jack Dorsey (above) was firm in 2020 when he said it was unlikely the platform would ever see an edit button.

“The reason there’s no edit button and there hasn’t been an edit button traditionally is we started as an SMS text messaging service,” Dorsey told Wired.

“So as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back.

“We wanted to preserve that vibe and that feeling in the early days.”

 


460586

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower
Afterpay Shuts Money App, Ends Westpac Deal
Payments Leader Block Sued, 8.2M Customers’ Data Stolen
Has Musk Just Found A Smoking Twitter Gun?
Shopify Launches Collabs Feature To Help Build Sales Networks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IFA: Samsung Debut It’s First OLED Gaming Monitor
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
IKEA Australia Opening First ‘Plan And Order Point’ For Faster Shopping
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
PC And Tablet Markets Set For Sharp Decline
Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
IFA: LG Enters Into The Cute Figurines Business
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
IFA: Logitech Re-imagines The “Worlds Most Popular Gaming Mouse”
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IFA: Samsung Debut It’s First OLED Gaming Monitor
IFA 2022 Berlin Latest News
/
September 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Expanding on their Odyssey range of deluxe gaming monitors, Samsung Electronics is set to unveil the Odyssey OLED G8 at...
Read More