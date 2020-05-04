HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 4K TV > TV Deals At Harvey Norman? You Are Joking!

TV Deals At Harvey Norman? You Are Joking!

By | 4 May 2020
Harvey Norman loves screaming out how good they are at delivering TV deals. Really!

If their latest big TV offering at their big flagship Alexandra store in NSW are anything to go by, they are desperately trying to suck customers into old stock at prices that are far from being “A Deal’.

Take their 65” Panasonic TV that comes with an attached soundbar.

The asking price a mere $8,299.

The TV is not only last years model it’s a discontinued model after Panasonic gave up flogging TV’s in Australia.

They also appear to be trying to confuse consumers between OLED and NanoCell technology by mounting a brand new 2020 65” NanoCell TV complete with the latest generation processor on an OLED stand.
The two are not related with the LG NanoCell technology competing with Samsung’s QLED technology.

Ironically the new LG NanoCell TV is selling for $2,695, it’s not only $5,604 cheaper than the old Panasonic OLED TV you could throw in a top end 24bit Bowers & Wilkins soundbar at $1,999 and still come out miles in front.

I also challenge anyone to spot the difference between the Panasonic OLED and the latest LG $2,695 NanoCell TV.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
