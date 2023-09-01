LG are set to unveil a new smart living vision at its Sustainable Village at IFA 2023, with an exhibition booth that showcases a range of appliances under the theme ‘Sustainable Life, Joy For All.’

Attendees will experience smart home solutions, including Smart Cottage, energy efficient appliances, innovative appliances, and personalised home appliances.

Smart Cottage will be a compact home integrating roof mounted 4KW solar panels under the company’s Therma V R290 Monobloc air-source heat pump. Some of the appliances showcased will be the WashTowerTM Compact, and QuadWash dishwasher, induction electric range.

There will also be the Net-Zero Vision House, presenting energy management solutions, and home appliances including refrigerator, washer, dishwasher, and dryer. There visitors will learn about the processes of the Energy Storage System (ESS), and how to control the home appliances and monitor energy consumption through the app.

Then there’s the ThinQ Home Zone, where attendees will experience personalised customisability, and upgradability of the ThinQ UP 2.0, along with accessories and add-ons in the Universal UP Kit, featuring diverse solutions attachable to a range of appliances.

The Upcycling Workshop Zone will highlight some home appliances made using recycled plastics, including the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare solutions. There will also be workshops where attendees can participate and learn about the recycling initiatives and take part in the ‘plastic knot challenge.’

This showcase will also introduce the latest in the 2nd Gen LG SIGNATURE lineup, including the new Washer/Dryer with Heat Pump, and the Dual InstaView refrigerator, with InstaView windows on each door.

There will also be a chance for visitors to learn about the new bottom-mount freezer MoodUP refrigerator and InstaView bottom-mount freezer refrigerator with MoodUP, boasting colour-changeable door panels controlled through the LG ThinQ app.

Both provide a differentiated user experience, and the LED panels are colour-changeable and offer customised temperature settings.

Last but not least, is the ‘Better Culinary Life for All’ Cooking Studio Zone where the new built in kitchen package will be showcased in two “seamless concept” kitchen displays, featuring premium appliances such as the InstaViewTM oven and QuadWash dishwasher.

President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol said “We are excited to introduce our advanced home solutions in the LG Sustainable Village at IFA 2023. LG will continue to deliver innovative home appliances that not only bring convenience and joy to its customers, but actively support them in their daily efforts in life.”



Visitors can find the LG Sustainable Village in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin during IFA 2023 from September 1st to 5th.