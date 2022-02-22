HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Trump Social Media App Launches #1 On Apple Charts

Trump Social Media App Launches #1 On Apple Charts

By | 22 Feb 2022

Donald Trump’s long-promised social media app, Truth Social, went live over the weekend, becoming available for download in Apple’s App Store and immediately hitting #1 in the store’s official charts.

Interestingly, the app launched just hours before Presidents’ Day in the US, which cannot have been an accident.

Unfortunately, for the many truthers who flooded the app, many were left unable to create an app – or, if they could, faced trouble signing in.

Many reported trying to enter personal details before being informed: “Something went wrong. Please try again”, while others were hit with a long line.

“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read the message, which also included a waitlist number.

The app is yet to emerge on Android, but CEO Devin Nunes told Fox News over the weekend that the app will be “fully operational” within the US by the end of March.

Trump first announced the app in October, intended “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

So, what exactly is Truth Social?

Well, it’s basically Twitter, in every conceivable way.

However, instead of tweets, you post ‘truths’ which appear on your ‘Truth Feed’. Like the look of a ‘Truth’? Well, you can signal this to your followers by ‘ReTruthing’ the post

According to Donald Trump Jr., the former President sent the first ‘Truth’ out on February 14, roughly a week before the app was live.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Video Platform Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100M To Leave Spotify
CNN: ‘Fake News’ Boss Sacked After Relationship Probe
Blockchain Tech
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund
Major Panic As Tech Giants Scramble To Patch Software Flaw
Livestream Shopping Reaching Younger Audiences
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Coles Hopeful CBDs Will “Come Back To Life” As Earnings Dive
Latest News
/
February 22, 2022
/
Aussie Retail Up 14.4% On Pre-Pandemic Levels
Latest News
/
February 22, 2022
/
FSG Teams With Nokia To Build “Australia’s Fourth Mobile Network”
Latest News Nokia
/
February 22, 2022
/
Chrome, Firefox, Edge Set For Massive Crash
Latest News
/
February 22, 2022
/
Over Half Of Aussie Households Opt For High-Speed NBN
Latest News
/
February 22, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Coles Hopeful CBDs Will “Come Back To Life” As Earnings Dive
Latest News
/
February 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Coles CEO Steven Cain is banking on the opening up of the economy, the return of workers to the CBD,...
Read More