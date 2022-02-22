Donald Trump’s long-promised social media app, Truth Social, went live over the weekend, becoming available for download in Apple’s App Store and immediately hitting #1 in the store’s official charts.

Interestingly, the app launched just hours before Presidents’ Day in the US, which cannot have been an accident.

Unfortunately, for the many truthers who flooded the app, many were left unable to create an app – or, if they could, faced trouble signing in.

Many reported trying to enter personal details before being informed: “Something went wrong. Please try again”, while others were hit with a long line.

“Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist,” read the message, which also included a waitlist number.

The app is yet to emerge on Android, but CEO Devin Nunes told Fox News over the weekend that the app will be “fully operational” within the US by the end of March.

Trump first announced the app in October, intended “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

So, what exactly is Truth Social?

Well, it’s basically Twitter, in every conceivable way.

However, instead of tweets, you post ‘truths’ which appear on your ‘Truth Feed’. Like the look of a ‘Truth’? Well, you can signal this to your followers by ‘ReTruthing’ the post

According to Donald Trump Jr., the former President sent the first ‘Truth’ out on February 14, roughly a week before the app was live.