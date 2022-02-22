Field Solutions Group has big plans to establish what it refers to as Australia’s fourth 4G/5G network, and it has teamed with Nokia and Mavenir to do so.

Nokia and Mavenir will supply both 4G and 5G radio access networks and mobile core, as well as IP multimedia subsystem voice and messaging services.

The plan is to host domestic roaming trials under the federal government’s Mobile Black Spot Program Round 5A.

FSG’s Regional Australia Network hopes to plug those black spots, with the rollout to start next July, aimed at servicing residential customers in rural, regional and remote areas, as well as private agribusiness, government, and mining bodies.

“FSG has run a comprehensive six-month request for proposalprocess to select the most appropriate technology partners for the rollout of the Regional Australia Network,” said FSG CEO Andrew Roberts.

“FSG has selected these partners to ensure we have the cost-effective, future proof and globally proven technology platform needed to deliver Australia’s fourth mobile network.

“Together with our new partners – Nokia and Mavenir – FSG is primed to deliver connectivity to regions whilst offering capability for carriers to join the solution using active neutral host RAN, inbound roaming or ‘old school’ passive co-location on our purpose-built infrastructure.”