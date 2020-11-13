US President Trump has signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in a group of Chinese companies that despite having ties with the Chinese military are still doing business with Australian carriers such as Optus and TPG Vodafone.

Trump is increasing pressure on China, and this time he’s targeting capital markets and US investments in organisations such as China Telecom who provide services to Optus as well as China Mobile and China Unicom all organisations that have investments in Australia and are primarily owned by Chinese Communist Government organisations.

Overnight Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in these Chinese companies his administration says supply and support China’s military.

The order blocks American companies and individuals from owning shares directly or through funds that include any of reportedly 31 companies identified by the U.S., including large state-run aerospace, shipbuilding, and construction companies as well technology companies.

fell on the news including China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.