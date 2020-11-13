HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Trump Bans Investment In Companies With Links To Optus & Vodafone TPG

Trump Bans Investment In Companies With Links To Optus & Vodafone TPG

By | 13 Nov 2020
,

US President Trump has signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in a group of Chinese companies that despite having ties with the Chinese military are still doing business with Australian carriers such as Optus and TPG Vodafone.

Trump is increasing pressure on China, and this time he’s targeting capital markets and US investments in organisations such as China Telecom who provide services to Optus as well as China Mobile and China Unicom all organisations that have investments in Australia and are primarily owned by Chinese Communist Government organisations.

Overnight Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in these Chinese companies his administration says supply and support China’s military.

The order blocks American companies and individuals from owning shares directly or through funds that include any of reportedly 31 companies identified by the U.S., including large state-run aerospace, shipbuilding, and construction companies as well technology companies.
fell on the news including China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Are Big Three Telco Plans Good Value?
High-Speed NBN Tops Five Million Users During COVID
Optus-Amaysim Merger Will Shrink Telco Industry, Report Claims
UPDATED Optus Pays $250M For Amaysim In Effort To Grow Mobile Base
Optus Join Forces With Cartridge World In Retail Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – Does It Deliver?
Latest News Latest Reviews Sennheiser
/
November 13, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Design Star Tells How He Created MSI’s Top End Spaceship Gaming Laptop
Gaming Gaming Hardware Gaming Laptops
/
November 13, 2020
/
Disney Plus Smashes Rivals With 73m Subscribers On One-Year Anniversary
Disney+ Latest News
/
November 13, 2020
/
Samsung Launches Own Silicon Days After Apple Introduced M1 Chip
Latest News Samsung
/
November 13, 2020
/
ScoMo Wants To Take Oz To The Moon After Poaching Virgin Galactic Boss
Latest News
/
November 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds – Does It Deliver?
Latest News Latest Reviews Sennheiser
/
November 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
There is a plethora of true wireless earbuds out on the market now, and users are finding it hard to...
Read More