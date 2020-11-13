HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bang & Olufsen Launch Premium 'Golden Collection' With Reimagined Audio Products

Bang & Olufsen Launch Premium ‘Golden Collection’ With Reimagined Audio Products

13 Nov 2020
Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen have introduced a new series of sound products named the Golden Collection.

The collection is a brand-new colour scheme for some of Bang & Olufsen most premium and popular items, including a home interior speaker and the brand’s flagship headphones.

The brand is putting a renewed focus on home audio products as the world spends more time indoors due to COVID-19.

The Bang & Olufsen products have been reimagined in colours associated with “warmth and lasting value”, according to the company, with materials such as golden-hued aluminium, earth-toned textile, genuine lambskin, solid oak and Carrara marble.

“We love that our customers build emotional connections to Bang & Olufsen products, much like they do with a well-loved piece of furniture. Those connections become lasting memories. So not only does the Golden Collection celebrate our commitment to craftsmanship and longevity in design, it also celebrates our 95-year history of crafting memories together with our customers”, says Bang & Olufsen VP of Design Gavin Ivester.

The Golden Collection is comprised of nine premium products: The $4100 Beosound Balance, the $4500 Beoplay A9, the $3300 Beosound 3, the Beovision Harmony, Bang & Olufsen’s premium unfolding TV, the $420 Beosound A1 2nd Gen headphones and the $499 Beoplay E8 3rd Gen wireless headphones.

The new collection will be available from Bang & Olufsen stores and third-party resellers from December 2020.

 

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
