Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen have introduced a new series of sound products named the Golden Collection.

The collection is a brand-new colour scheme for some of Bang & Olufsen most premium and popular items, including a home interior speaker and the brand’s flagship headphones.

The brand is putting a renewed focus on home audio products as the world spends more time indoors due to COVID-19.

The Bang & Olufsen products have been reimagined in colours associated with “warmth and lasting value”, according to the company, with materials such as golden-hued aluminium, earth-toned textile, genuine lambskin, solid oak and Carrara marble.

“We love that our customers build emotional connections to Bang & Olufsen products, much like they do with a well-loved piece of furniture. Those connections become lasting memories. So not only does the Golden Collection celebrate our commitment to craftsmanship and longevity in design, it also celebrates our 95-year history of crafting memories together with our customers”, says Bang & Olufsen VP of Design Gavin Ivester.

The Golden Collection is comprised of nine premium products: The $4100 Beosound Balance, the $4500 Beoplay A9, the $3300 Beosound 3, the Beovision Harmony, Bang & Olufsen’s premium unfolding TV, the $420 Beosound A1 2nd Gen headphones and the $499 Beoplay E8 3rd Gen wireless headphones.

The new collection will be available from Bang & Olufsen stores and third-party resellers from December 2020.