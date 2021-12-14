TPG Telecom is in the midst of a major restructure, with eleven business units to become seven, and three top executives set to leave the company.

TPG’s fixed and mobile networks, IT, and digital functions, will all merge into one department, overseen by the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer, while New Business Development will be brought into the Consumer unit.

TPG’s Chief Information Officer Rob James, Executive for New Business Development Craig Levy, and Executive for Wholesale Dan Lloyd will be departing the business.

Giovanni Chiarelli has been brought in as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer, coming over from MTN South Africa.

“Giovanni not only brings global network experience but also expertise in consolidating IT and technology systems,” TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta said in a statement.

“By bringing networks and IT into the same department, we will create a better end-to-end technology experience for our customers.

“The high-calibre, streamlined leadership team will ensure we are in our best position yet to increase our competitiveness and deliver even more for our customers.

“Dan, Craig and Rob have each made significant contributions to the business, especially during the merger formation and integration, and I wish them all well for the future,”