HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TPG Telecom Merge Divisions, Top Execs Exit

TPG Telecom Merge Divisions, Top Execs Exit

By | 14 Dec 2021

TPG Telecom is in the midst of a major restructure, with eleven business units to become seven, and three top executives set to leave the company.

TPG’s fixed and mobile networks, IT, and digital functions, will all merge into one department, overseen by the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer, while New Business Development will be brought into the Consumer unit.

TPG’s Chief Information Officer Rob James, Executive for New Business Development Craig Levy, and Executive for Wholesale Dan Lloyd will be departing the business.

Giovanni Chiarelli has been brought in as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer, coming over from MTN South Africa.

“Giovanni not only brings global network experience but also expertise in consolidating IT and technology systems,” TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta said in a statement.

“By bringing networks and IT into the same department, we will create a better end-to-end technology experience for our customers.

“The high-calibre, streamlined leadership team will ensure we are in our best position yet to increase our competitiveness and deliver even more for our customers.

“Dan, Craig and Rob have each made significant contributions to the business, especially during the merger formation and integration, and I wish them all well for the future,”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussies Pay For Data They Don’t Use, And Speed They Don’t Need: ACCC
TPG, Vocus Accuse NBN Of Cutting Their Grass
TPG Poaches Qantas From Telstra
Mobile Network Investment Focused on 5G in Major Cities
TPG Expands 5G Coverage: “We’re Definitely Catching Up”
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Gets Into The Cryptocurrency Game
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
ACCC Hires First Female Chair
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Aussie Health Workers Trial Bluetooth COVID Tracing
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Woolies Warns Of $220M COVID Blow Out
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Sony Releases Official PS5 Plate Covers
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Gets Into The Cryptocurrency Game
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Kogan.com has entered the world of cryptocurrency, albeit in a rather opportunist and lucrative way. The company owned the internet...
Read More