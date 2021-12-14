Big W parent company Woolworths has downgraded its profit forecast for the first half of this financial year, after a $220 million cost blowout caused by the myriad COVID-19-related problems, including supply chain issues, and costs to safeguard customers and staff during the pandemic.

“The first half of F22 has been one of the most challenging halves we have experienced in recent memory due to the far-reaching impacts of the COVID Delta strain and its impact on our end-to-end stock flow and operating rhythm,” chief executive Brad Banducci told investors.

“We have continued to put the health, safety and wellbeing of our customers and team first in the context of this challenging and volatile operating environment.”

Woolworths will post first half earnings of between $1.19 billion and $1.22 billion, well short of the $1.32 billion recorded during the first half of FY21.

These costs are expected to significantly reduce in the second half, Banducci noted.

“As customer behaviours begin to normalise and COVID-related supply volatility reduces, we expect an improvement in our underlying operating performance and we will provide a more detailed update on the outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2922 at our H1 results in late February.”