HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Health Workers Trial Bluetooth COVID Tracing

Aussie Health Workers Trial Bluetooth COVID Tracing

By | 14 Dec 2021

Monash University and Alfred Health have trialled the use of ID tags with bluetooth capabilities that will aid rapid contact tracing in the fight against COVID-19.

The study found that health workers wearing the tags could help pinpoint the spread of COVID, based on location data and interaction times.

“Within each room we installed beacon sensors which would identify each person entering the room based on their wearable identification tag and then transmit this data to a central receiver,” Monash engineering associate Professor Mehmet Yuc, who authored the study, said.

“The connectivity between the beacons, wearable tags and receivers meant that critical information was obtained instantaneously and could be analysed to inform appropriate infection prevention policies.”

Yuc stressed this system won’t replace other contact tracing measures.

“The introduction of an advanced contact tracing system, like the one we have been testing, would complement these measures by providing accurate contract tracing data that promises to contain possible outbreaks more efficiently, and with improved certainty,” he said.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
B&W’s Zeppelin Resurrection Is An Alexa Smart Speaker
New Bose SoundLink Flex So Water-Friendly It Floats
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 Can Detect COVID-19 Symptoms
BlueAnt’s X4 Party Speaker Is Just What We Need Right Now
Nintendo Switch Can Now Connect To Bluetooth Headphones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Gets Into The Cryptocurrency Game
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
ACCC Hires First Female Chair
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
TPG Telecom Merge Divisions, Top Execs Exit
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Woolies Warns Of $220M COVID Blow Out
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Sony Releases Official PS5 Plate Covers
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Gets Into The Cryptocurrency Game
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Kogan.com has entered the world of cryptocurrency, albeit in a rather opportunist and lucrative way. The company owned the internet...
Read More