TikTok has been hit with a number of lawsuits based on the popular and deadly “blackout challenge”, after at least seven children have died attempting the dangerous stunt.

One suit says the challenge “encourages users to choke themselves with belts, purse strings, or anything similar until passing out.”

The mother of a ten-year-old who died last December attempting the stunt claims the app “pushed exceedingly and unacceptably dangerous challenges.”

TikTok countered by telling the Washington Post it has blocked search results for the trend, alleging it didn’t originate with their platform.

“This disturbing ‘challenge,’ which people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend,” the company said in an original statement.

“We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss.”

Other suits filed by parents allege their children were presented with the challenge on TikTok, saying the company “specifically curated and determined that these Blackout Challenge videos – videos featuring users who purposefully strangulate themselves until losing consciousness – are appropriate and fitting for small children”.

The same suit argues that because TikTok is known for spreading challenges, it has a “duty to monitor the videos and challenges shared, posted, and / or circulated on its app and platform to ensure that dangerous and deadly videos and challenges were not posted, shared, circulated, recommended, and / or encouraged.”