The designs for Samsung’s upcoming wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 pro, have leaked on Twitter.

Serial leaker Evan Blass posted official 3D turntable renders of the new designs on Twitter, allowing users to see the full design.

Official 3D turntable renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro: https://t.co/a3h98hpzme — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 7, 2022

Both devices will run wearOS 3.5, with a One UI Watch 4.5 skin. They are expected to be revealed during Samsung’s Unpacked event next month, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The site hosting the turntable renders 91mobiles, has said that the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will be more fitness oriented than the Pro model and will come in two sizes with a wide range of colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will ship in both black or grey titanium and will feature LTE and Wi-Fi only models. The renders also confirm the rumours that the Watch 5 Pro will skip out on the full rotating bezel of the previous generation.

Samsung is also expected to launch new flagship foldable devices at Samsung Unpacked, marking their move to catch up to Apple in premium model sales, banking on the growth of foldables.

The company have lowered sales targets for their S22 flagship and their A series, and will instead focus on the sale of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices.

2021 saw Samsung sell four times the number of foldable phones as it did in 2020 with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The move to prioritize premium phones, a market that Apple dominates with the iPhone, is likely to combat inflation increases, where premium phone users are more likely to invest in the latest devices.

Samsung is tipped to also develop foldable phones for the affordable market in the future.