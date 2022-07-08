HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Invest More In Foldables As New Watch Design Leaks

Samsung To Invest More In Foldables As New Watch Design Leaks

By | 8 Jul 2022

The designs for Samsung’s upcoming wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 pro, have leaked on Twitter.

Serial leaker Evan Blass posted official 3D turntable renders of the new designs on Twitter, allowing users to see the full design.

Both devices will run wearOS 3.5, with a One UI Watch 4.5 skin. They are expected to be revealed during Samsung’s Unpacked event next month, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The site hosting the turntable renders 91mobiles, has said that the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will be more fitness oriented than the Pro model and will come in two sizes with a wide range of colour options.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will ship in both black or grey titanium and will feature LTE and Wi-Fi only models. The renders also confirm the rumours that the Watch 5 Pro will skip out on the full rotating bezel of the previous generation.

Samsung is also expected to launch new flagship foldable devices at Samsung Unpacked, marking their move to catch up to Apple in premium model sales, banking on the growth of foldables.

The company have lowered sales targets for their S22 flagship and their A series, and will instead focus on the sale of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices.

2021 saw Samsung sell four times the number of foldable phones as it did in 2020 with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The move to prioritize premium phones, a market that Apple dominates with the iPhone, is likely to combat inflation increases, where premium phone users are more likely to invest in the latest devices.

Samsung is tipped to also develop foldable phones for the affordable market in the future.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Wobbles Due To Market Headwinds, Consumer Tipped To Slow Sales
Foldable Smartphones On The Rise, New Models To Come
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smashes Records As iPhone Lovers Take To The Device
Samsung OZ Revenues Surge, Profits Up As Global Hits $16 Billion Profit For Quarter
Samsung Halts LCD Orders As TV Demand Slows
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US Government May Renege On $76 Billion Chip Investment Promise
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
REVIEW: The Alienware M15 R7 Is The Gaming Laptop To Buy
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
REVIEW: Italian Design Meets Premium Audio With The Sonus Faber Omnia
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
TikTok Sued After Seven Children Die
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
Aussies Break Online Shopping Records, AusPost Report
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US Government May Renege On $76 Billion Chip Investment Promise
Latest News
/
July 8, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As November elections get closer and the recession worsened, the likelihood of Congress approving the A$76 billion CHIPS acts seems...
Read More