Home > Latest News > Tidal Bring In Better Sound, And Will Pay Artists Direct

Tidal Bring In Better Sound, And Will Pay Artists Direct

By | 18 Nov 2021

New announcements in Tidal’s pricing scheme sees lossless 16-bit 44.1kHz audio streams in the standard plan, plus a free ad-supported tier, unfortunately only available in the US for now.

Boasted as Tidal HiFi, at $11.99, it comes with interruption-free sound at up to 1411 kbps, over the previous 320kbps.

There is also Tidal HiFi Plus at $23.99 a month, which adds enhanced formats like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio, and Master Quality Authenticated tracks at up to 9216 kbps.

Tidal is also tackling concerns music fans have about how their money trickles through streaming services to the artists that actually make the music, introducing ways to provide with payments that focus on a user’s listening, so if you want more money to go to your beloved artists, this will help.

