Facebook is employing more news curators in Sydney, with plans to operate its own 24-hour news service that makes the most of its recent paid partnership deals with traditional Australian media.

“We are looking for an experienced journalist with a track record of identifying credible news from a wide variety of content publishers,” its job ad says, explaining that staff will work rotating shifts across a seven-day roster, with public holiday work also required.

“We are currently recruiting for three con­tractors to work alongside full-time employees on daily curation of Facebook News,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Among the media organisations that signed deals with Facebook to use their news content are Seven, Nine, News Corp, ACM, Country Press Australia, Schwartz, Solstice, and Private Media.

ABC and SBS are yet to sign.