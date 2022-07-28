While most smartphones can handle most of the everyday operations of a personal computer, there are still a lot of differences.

Aiming to plug this gap, the Gole Higole PC 2022 crams an entire PC into a pocket-sized case.

Chinese company Gole has managed to pack a lot into the Higole PC. The top-tier model boasts an Intel Celeron J4125 with four cores and 2.7 GHz boost, while the low-end model uses a Celeron N4000 chip.

Both come with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, an Intel UHD 600 GPU, two HDMI 2.0 ports, on the side, four USB-A ports, a single USB-C power port, an Ethernet port, and a microSD slot.

There’s a 5.5-inch 1280x800p touchscreen display, and it’s 0.7 inches thick.

It’s an “all-in-one mini PC to meet a variety of life needs”, according to Gole, and will be available from September. It will retail for A$285/A$420, depending on model.