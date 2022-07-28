HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Audio Pro Launches Limited Edition Sculptor Speaker

By | 28 Jul 2022

Audio Pro are set to release a limited-edition version of the T3+ Bluetooth speaker, designed in conjunction with Swedish artist and sculptor Andreas Wargenbrant.

Wargenbrant is an artist known for his work with metal. The partnership between himself and Audio Pro is a recipe for aesthetic heaven, with the company known for their retro styling.

The new, limited edition T3+ sports a black body with brushed metal rose gold accents that reflect Wargenbrant’s use of bronze. The new models are also individually numbered and have unique ‘W’ branding.

Whilst the limited edition T3+ is unlikely to boast any new features or added ‘oomph’ over the original 2020 models, it will boast the same twin treble units and dedicated woofer 12 hours of play at full volume, Bluetooth 4.0 and dedicated USB charging.

The Audio Pro T3+ will be available from the company’s website for £200 (roughly $350 AUD).



