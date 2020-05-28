The Seiki TV’s Target Rejected Turn Up Overpriced At Catch

The Seiki TV’s that Target rejected, after deciding to quit the TV category are now being sold on discount web site Catch but they are far from cheap.

Seiki is a Chinese manufactured TV that local distributor Ayonz sell into Australian retailers including at Appliances online. A look at the local pricing reveals that the Seiki product is far from being a value TV.

Last week we revealed that Target was getting out of TV’s because of poor sales of the Seiki branded products.

Now the TV’s that in the past have been sold on consignment at Target are being ranged at Catch the only problem is that thee pricing by Catch is significantly more expensive than Bauhn & Philips TV’s from Aldi or Kogan.

The Seiki 65″ UHD 4K TV is being offered by Catch for $799, this is significantly more expensive that a similar Philips 4K UHD TV that was selling for sub $600 at Aldi recently.

Also, at Aldi a Bauhn 65″ 4K UHD was being ranged recently for $529 some $270 cheaper than the Seiki or the Blaupunkt 65″ 4K UHD TV that is selling at Catch for $797.

Catch who was acquired last year by Wesfarmers have not explained why their Chinese manufactured TV’s are significantly overpriced compared to similar models from Kogan, Aldi and several other retailers.

Research shows that consumers visit Catch because they believe that the site is cheaper than other retailers.