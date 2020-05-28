HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
The Seiki TV’s Target Rejected Turn Up Overpriced At Catch

By | 28 May 2020
The Seiki TV’s that Target rejected, after deciding to quit the TV category are now being sold on discount web site Catch but they are far from cheap.

Seiki is a Chinese manufactured TV that local distributor Ayonz sell into Australian retailers including at Appliances online. A look at the local pricing reveals that the Seiki product is far from being a value TV.

Last week we revealed that Target was getting out of TV’s because of poor sales of the Seiki branded products.

Now the TV’s that in the past have been sold on consignment at Target are being ranged at Catch the only problem is that thee pricing by Catch is significantly more expensive than Bauhn & Philips TV’s from Aldi or Kogan.

Aldi TV Special

 

The Seiki 65″ UHD 4K TV is being offered by Catch for $799, this is significantly more expensive that a similar Philips 4K UHD TV that was selling for sub $600 at Aldi recently.

Also, at Aldi a Bauhn 65″ 4K UHD was being ranged recently for $529 some $270 cheaper than the Seiki or the Blaupunkt 65″ 4K UHD TV that is selling at Catch for $797.

Catch who was acquired last year by Wesfarmers have not explained why their Chinese manufactured TV’s are significantly overpriced compared to similar models from Kogan, Aldi and several other retailers.

Research shows that consumers visit Catch because they believe that the site is cheaper than other retailers.

 

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
