HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > The Reject Shop’s Sales Up 36% In The Past Week

The Reject Shop’s Sales Up 36% In The Past Week

By | 23 Mar 2020
, ,

From the 16th to the 22nd of March 2020 sales at The Reject Shop’s 354 stores were up 36.1% year-on-year.

This steep increase builds on the strong growth the company has registers over the past month, alongside the mounting panic buying that has accompanied the COVID-19 crisis.

On the 15th of March the company reported that sales had risen by 15.1% year-on-year over the three weeks prior.

The Reject Shop’s growth has been driven by strong category performances in groceries, cleaning, toiletries and pet care.

Like other retailers that have published strong sales results driven by COVID-19, its announcement on the ASX cautioned investors against assuming this trend would continue throughout FY20, given the fast-changing nature of the crisis.

Even though sales have increased, the company’s share price has continued to drop over the past month, in line with most listed companies. Today the TRS share price was down 1.12%, faring better than the ASX 200, which had fallen by 8.11% as of 12pm.

Andre Reich, CEO of The Reject Shop, said, “The Reject Shop will continue to serve all Australians through providing access to essential grocery and household products at everyday low prices, while doing everything we can to keep our customers and our team safe and healthy.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Speculation Running Rampart Wesfarmers Planning To Close Target
Coles
Coles: ‘There Are Signs Demand Is Beginning To Slow’
What To Do In A Recession – Angus Jones, Former CMO Of LG
ARA logo
Australian Retailers Association Calls On Gov For Rescue Package
JB HI-FI selling out of home office supplies due to COVID-19
JB HI-FI’s Sales Continue To Boom In The COVID-19 Crisis
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Speculation Running Rampart Wesfarmers Planning To Close Target
Brands Content Coronavirus
/
March 23, 2020
/
Coles
Coles: ‘There Are Signs Demand Is Beginning To Slow’
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 23, 2020
/
OZ Retailers Checking Distributor Credentials, Ayonz Revealed As Foreign Company
Coronavirus Distribution Industry
/
March 23, 2020
/
What To Do In A Recession – Angus Jones, Former CMO Of LG
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 23, 2020
/
ARA logo
Australian Retailers Association Calls On Gov For Rescue Package
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
March 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Speculation Running Rampart Wesfarmers Planning To Close Target
Brands Content Coronavirus
/
March 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Speculation is running rampant among suppliers to the Wesfarmers owned Target that the struggling retailer is set to be closed...
Read More