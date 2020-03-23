HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MS Teams Users To Hit 44mil.

By | 23 Mar 2020
SEATTLE: Everyone has left the Microsoft office, but the lights are still on as the software and services giant reaps the benefits of human isolation.

Microsoft says Covid19 has generated a big increase in the number of users connected to its Microsoft Teams platform, even though it has struggled to stay online, due to the weight of numbers.

Microsoft said Teams has exceeded 32 million daily active users, up from 20 million users in November and it’s expecting more. 

The software giant expects the figure to increase to 44 million users this week, as more workers in Europe connect to Microsoft Teams.

So, it’s not all bad for Microsoft, helping to more than double the number of users on Microsoft Teams.

