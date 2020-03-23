HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Global Server Revenue Takes A Tumble: Gartner Report

By | 23 Mar 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Research firm Gartner says global server revenue grew 5.1 percent in Q4 2019, while shipments increased 11.7 percent. But the positive ending for the year defied the overall picture, which saw revenue declined 2.5 percent and shipments fall 3.1 percent for the full-year 2019.

Gartner said the market returned to growth in Q4, largely driven by a return of demand from hyperscalers.

The market watcher cautions that the outlook for the worldwide server market in 2020 is subject to “great uncertainty,” with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak expected to temper growth forecasts. 

Dell EMC last year secured top spot in the worldwide server market, based on its Q4 revenue. Despite a decline of 9.9 percent year over year, it secured 17.3 percent of the market. It was followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 15.4 percent and IBM, which experienced the strongest growth in the quarter, growing 28.6 percent.

Full year results again saw Dell EMC taking the top spot with 20.5 percent shipment market share and 16.3 percent in revenue, respectively. HPE came next with 17.3 market share revenue and 12.3 percent in shipments.

