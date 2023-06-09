HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
The Oura Ring Gains New Spy Feature

By | 9 Jun 2023

Oura, a company known for producing the Oura Ring smart ring, has introduced a new feature that allows users to share certain data with friends, called Circles.

CEO Tom Hale said, “Our mission at Oura has always been to improve the lives of our members by taking a compassionate approach to health, and this new feature is just the next step in delivering a personalized experience that allows our members to connect with not only their bodies, but also their friends and family.”

Circles will allows users to share Readiness, Sleep and Activity that has been collected over a two week period.

The users can choose which to share, and whether to share daily or weekly, and they can react to scores using custom emojis in the app, sharing data with up to 10 different people. Deeper data such as body temperature or resting heart rate don’t seem to be available to share yet.

The Sleep Staging algorithm was announced, leaving the beta stage. The beta tag will now be removed for Android and iOS users.

This algorithm comes from two years of reseach and data collection from other sources, with Oura calling it “among the most accurate sleep-staging algorithms available in a consumer wearable.”

It is in 79% agreement with PSG data for light, deep, REM, and waking sleep stages, and will help inform Oura’s other new feature releases, your chronotype, better understanding an ideal bedtime.

 



