Home > Latest News > Government Officials To Start AI Lessons

Government Officials To Start AI Lessons

By | 9 Jun 2023

There have been reports US senators will begin education surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), and must “deepen our expertise in this pressing topic.”

This comes as government officials are trying to regulate the new wave of AI technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Many are still struggling to understand how the technology works, and the possible societal effects.

The US Government has scheduled seminars over the coming weeks to cover three topics:

  • Where is AI today?
  • What is the frontier of AI and how do we maintain American leadership?
  • How do the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community use AI today and what do we know about how our adversaries are using AI?

“From helping the paralyzed walk again to allowing anyone to be a computer programmer, the technological breakthroughs are happening on almost a daily basis. As AI transforms our world, the Senate must keep abreast of the extraordinary potential, and risks, AI presents.”

It was noted that some AI experts have “repeatedly told us that it will have a profound impact on everything from our national security to our classrooms to our workforce, including potentially significant job displacement.”

Others are painting darker images of fears the technology could be catastrophic for the human race if not handled with care.

These upcoming briefings are an attempt to help senators understand the finer points of AI tools and their implications to society. If this is successful, Australia, the UK and more could interpret the same strategies.



