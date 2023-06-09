Government Officials To Start AI Lessons
There have been reports US senators will begin education surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), and must “deepen our expertise in this pressing topic.”
This comes as government officials are trying to regulate the new wave of AI technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.
Many are still struggling to understand how the technology works, and the possible societal effects.
The US Government has scheduled seminars over the coming weeks to cover three topics:
