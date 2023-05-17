HiFiMAN have released the new Arya and Arya Stealth Magnet Headphones, which are cheaper and have a new ear cup that changes the tonal balance of the more open, neutral headphones.

The Arya Organic is an updated industrial design, containing a wood ear cup that allows for fuller sound signature, but retains the wide soundstage and neutral response of the original Arya, and the Arya Stealth Magnet.

President and CEO of HiFiMAN Electronics, Dr. Fang Bian has said, “Fans of the Arya often ask for a next-gen model that with an even ‘fuller sound signature,’ which translates to greater detail and overall frequency response. Arya Organic is our response, with a soundstage and sonic output that will satisfy the most demanding audiophiles and music lovers.”

The Arya Organic is an open-back planar magnetic headphone. It features the Stealth Magnets from HiFiMAN, which have been noted for a special shape enabling waves to pass through the magnets without generating interference.

The sonics are detailed and transparent, and expose every detail without extraneous noise.

HIFIMAN’s Stealth Magnet technology is known for being acoustically transparent, and reduces wave diffraction turbulence which degrades the integrity of the sound waves, and maximises the accuracy of the sonic output.

The “window shade” system protects the driver but at the same time, enhances the Arya Organic’s open, neutral sonics.

It also includes the Nanometer Thickness Diaphragm. It results in ultra-low distortion, lightning fast transient response, and showcases improvement in dynamics and overall details.

It has an ergonomic design that comfortably fits most listeners. The super-thin diaphragm guarantees fast response and the bare minimum of distortion.

It has a metal structure that is CNC milled and hand polished showcasing an attractive design aesthetic that lasts for years.

The inputs are 3.5mm showcasing enhanced connectivity and compatibility with a wide range of aftermarket cables.

Specifications

Frequency Response: 8Hz – 65kHz

Impedance: 16 ohms

Sensitivity: 94dB

Weight: 15.5 oz.

Price & Availability

HiFiMAN Arya Organic are available for $1,299 (approx. 1,950 AUD) at store.hifiman.com.

The Arya Stealth Magnet version is available for $1,799 AUD on Amazon.