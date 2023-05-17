Apple is all-in on the forthcoming 3nm smartphone chip technology, to the extent that it has blocked out 90 per cent of TSMC’s 3nm capacity this year, all but guaranteeing performance and power gains over its competitors.

The iPhone 15 and the M3 MacBook Air are expected to be the first Apple product to use the technology, with both coming later this year.

The 3nm technology marks a significant performance and power efficiency leap over the current chips created using the 4nm process.

According to a report from Taiwan, Apple has already used its muscle to shore up 90 per cent of TSMC’s 3nm capacity this year. The report claims Apple has had the orders for 3nm chips in place since 2020, which has led to speculation that it may have plans to use the chipset in a completely new product, such as its long-awaited Project Titan automotive efforts.

Qualcomm, Samsung, and MediaTek will release 3nm chips in the coming years, but this hoarding will give Apple a major headset in the race towards the fastest and most efficient products in the market.