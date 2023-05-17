HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Stolen & Damaged Parcels Cost Aussies $224M Each Year

By | 17 May 2023

Research has showed that $224.3 million worth of parcels delivered in Australia each year are damaged or stolen.

Ship-Safely found that just under 33 per cent of Australian consumers suffered a stolen or damaged parcel between May 2021 and April 2022.

Of those surveyed, 56 per cent put the blame at the retailer, while 40 per cent said they would pay an additional insurance fee to make sure their parcel arrives safely.

Adelaide was the city with the highest incidence of these delivery issues, followed by Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

“With the explosion of online shopping, there has been a substantial increase in the number of parcels that are arriving either damaged or lost or stolen,” explains Darren Milne, co-founder of Ship-Safely, who found 82 per cent of Aussies bought something online during the twelve month window.

“It’s a low-effort crime and, therefore, a massive problem,” Milne continues.

“People are even following the couriers, waiting for them to deliver the parcels and then stealing them immediately straight from the porch.”



