Home > Brands > Apple > The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating

The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating

By | 19 Jan 2021
,

Apple is reportedly in the middle of ‘aggressively testing’ a next-generation vapour chamber cooling technology which could be used in the 2021 iPhone 13.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is looking at using vapour chamber cooling which can limit the risk of overheating and potentially improve speeds for apps and graphics on the screen.

The system is a miniature version of what is seen on high-end gaming machines. It uses water or other liquid evaporated by the heat coming from internal components to spread thermal energy throughout the whole device.

Kuo alleges Apple has been testing the technology for some time but hasn’t developed it enough for it to be used in the iPhone 12 models.

“The iPhone’s critical reason not to adopt VC is because of its reliability test results that cannot meet Apple’s high requirements,” Kuo writes.

“Still, we are optimistic about the VC reliability improvement schedule and expect that at least high-end iPhone models would be equipped with VC in the near future.”

Other smartphone manufacturers have used vapour chambers in the past, including Huawei in the Mate 20 X.

Rumours about the unconfirmed specs of the iPhone 13 have been circulating since the release of the iPhone 12. Analysts believe the next-generation iPhone may be completely portless, ship with a 120Hz ProMotion display and may revive the Touch ID.

