Samsung will continue to follow in the footsteps of rival Apple after confirming even more of its smartphone models will ship without complimentary earphones or a charger.

The South Korean tech giant will not be including chargers in the retail packages of its latest flagship devices, the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra and it seems the change will affect other Galaxy models too, GizmoChina reports.

In a press release earlier this week, Samsung’s smartphone boss Tae Moon Roh indicated the company will be working on gradually removing earphones and chargers from more phones in future.

It is an interesting but not surprising move after Apple made a decision to omit earphones and wall chargers from its iPhone 12 models last year.

This could also be a calculated decision given Samsung is set to unveil its own branded fast wireless chargers in the coming weeks.

Samsung also released its flagship true wireless earbuds this week, the Galaxy Buds Pro.

In more Samsung news, fresh leaks about the unreleased Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 have indicated the smartphone will be $50 more expensive than its predecessor.

According to Twitter user @TheGalox_, the Flip 3 is set to cost $1499 ($A1950).

He also revealed the Flip 3 will include a 120Hz Dynamic ALMOLED display, will be 6.7-6.9 inches, will be powered by Snapdragon 888 5G and will ship with a new triple camera system.

It’s certainly a big week for Samsung with the tech giant also introducing its new smart tracking tag the Galaxy SmartTag this week.

The Bluetooth tracker is designed to help users locate lost items such as keys, phones, wallets or even pets.

The dongle is simply attached to personal belongings and the SmartTag will sound an alarm when you are close to the missing objects using the SmartThings app.

Users can register multiple tags on Galaxy devices which run the latest Android system.