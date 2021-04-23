Asus’ 43-inch ROG Stri XG43UQ is looking likely to be the first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor to come to market, with pre-order listings on European retail sites suggesting it will land on shelves next month.

HDMI 2.1 gives a high refresh rate, making it the perfect specimen for gameplay.

The ROG Strix XG43UQ sports a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000, a static contrast ratio of 4000:1, and 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage.

It’s compatible with almost anything you wish to throw at it, with a DisplayPort 1.4a connection, two HDMI 2.1 inputs for your consoles, plus two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 connectors, and a headphone jack.

European pricing is €1,600, which means it should retail at AUD$2,495 once it lands here.