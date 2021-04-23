HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ASUS > The First HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Will Hit The Market Next Month

The First HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Will Hit The Market Next Month

By | 23 Apr 2021
, , , ,

Asus’ 43-inch ROG Stri XG43UQ  is looking likely to be the first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor to come to market, with pre-order listings on European retail sites suggesting it will land on shelves next month.

HDMI 2.1 gives a high refresh rate, making it the perfect specimen for gameplay.

The ROG Strix XG43UQ sports a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000, a static contrast ratio of 4000:1, and 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage.

It’s compatible with almost anything you wish to throw at it, with a DisplayPort 1.4a connection, two HDMI 2.1 inputs for your consoles, plus two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 connectors, and a headphone jack.

European pricing is €1,600, which means it should retail at AUD$2,495 once it lands here.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Asus Rolls Out Convertible Chromebook
Gigabyte Launches New Multi-Device Gaming Monitor
Samsung Launches New 1440p Curved Gaming Monitors In Oz
Asus Unveils New All-In-One PC
Asus Unveils New Mobile Gaming Lineup
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Did You Know Bunnings Has Its Own Version Of The Block?
Content Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2021
/
Siri Remote Lacks Key Gaming Features, Fuelling Speculation Of An Apple Gaming Controller
Apple Hardware Industry
/
April 23, 2021
/
Apple Release Beta Verson Of iOS 14.6 Before 14.5 Is Even Out
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 23, 2021
/
Garmin’s Venu 2 Fitness Tracker Has Landed
Fitness Bands Garmin New Releases
/
April 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: Yamaha YH-E700A Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Yamaha
/
April 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Did You Know Bunnings Has Its Own Version Of The Block?
Content Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In something not far removed from such TV shows as Nine’s The Block, DIY superstore Bunnings has been producing its...
Read More