The subscription model and in-app purchases seem to be the way people are making money from the lucrative apps market at the moment, as new research shows that less than 5 per cent of apps cost money to download.

Just 5.9 per cent of the 1.9 million iOS apps on the App Store are priced, with just 3.7 per cent of Google Play’s four million apps costing money.

That’s just 111,827 iOS apps, and 149,886 on Google Pay that will cost money straight off the bat.

According to AppFigures, who collated the data, this is the lowest that figure has been, for both stores.

There are, however, 233,857 free apps with in-app purchases or subscriptions on the App Store, totalling 13.23 per cent, and 269,039 on Google Play – just 6.85 per cent.

“Simple no longer cuts it when it comes to making money with apps,” AppFigures conclude.

“If you’re still holding on to a pay upfront model, it’s time to stop doing that. It’ll help you be more competitive and more profitable.”