Footy fans at this year’s WA Football League Grand Final at Optus Stadium will be able to turn themselves into an avatar donning their team’s kit, as Optus and Yahoo Creative Studios roll out an Aussie-first “augmented reality in-stadium fan experience”.

Scan a QR code, take a selfie, and share your avatar on socials: that’s the idea.

“We love to create moments of magic and this activation at the Optus WAFL Grand Final is all about bringing fans together in a fun, interactive and unique way,” said Melissa Hopkins, VP Marketing, Optus.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see people engaging with this technology, having a laugh with their mates over their avatar’s likeness and sharing the experience both on the big screen at Optus Stadium and through their own social channels.”

Of course, given Optus Stadium was equipped with full Optus 5G capability earlier this year, it’s also a good chance to plug the new technology.

“5G is transforming the way we connect, particularly with so many of our friends and families only being able to be seen through a device,” Optus Stadium CEO Mike McKenna said.

“Exciting partnerships like this one are a great way to bring people together and enhance the stadium experience, whether they be in person or via technology and innovation.”