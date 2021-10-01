HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Footy Fans Turn Into Avatars At Optus Stadium

Footy Fans Turn Into Avatars At Optus Stadium

By | 1 Oct 2021

Footy fans at this year’s WA Football League Grand Final at Optus Stadium will be able to turn themselves into an avatar donning their team’s kit, as Optus and Yahoo Creative Studios roll out an Aussie-first “augmented reality in-stadium fan experience”.

Scan a QR code, take a selfie, and share your avatar on socials: that’s the idea.

“We love to create moments of magic and this activation at the Optus WAFL Grand Final is all about bringing fans together in a fun, interactive and unique way,” said Melissa Hopkins, VP Marketing, Optus.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see people engaging with this technology, having a laugh with their mates over their avatar’s likeness and sharing the experience both on the big screen at Optus Stadium and through their own social channels.”

Of course, given Optus Stadium was equipped with full Optus 5G capability earlier this year, it’s also a good chance to plug the new technology.

“5G is transforming the way we connect, particularly with so many of our friends and families only being able to be seen through a device,” Optus Stadium CEO Mike McKenna said.

“Exciting partnerships like this one are a great way to bring people together and enhance the stadium experience, whether they be in person or via technology and innovation.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
AustralianSuper Takes Majority Stake In Optus Towers
Optus Refunds $800K After Charging For Non-Existent Landlines
Telstra and Optus Team With Microsoft For Teams Rollout
Optus Complaints Fell By 28% In A Single Year
Optus Towers Auction Bids Due Today
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Stream To Your Fullest With The New Razer Kiyo X
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
The Days Of Paying For Apps Are Over
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Disney Settles Suit With Scarlett Johansson
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
AustralianSuper Takes Majority Stake In Optus Towers
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Marshall amps have provided the muscle behind millions of guitar heroes, from garage to stage, since the 1960s. That reputation...
Read More