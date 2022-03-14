HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The Cartridge Worth More Than Your Vinyl Collection

The Cartridge Worth More Than Your Vinyl Collection

By | 14 Mar 2022

Japanese high-end audio brand Luxman has released its first phono cartridge in forty years – and given the hefty price tag on the LMC-5 moving coil cartridge, one would hope you won’t need to replace it for at least another forty years.

“This new reference class MC cartridge is the result of two years of research into every aspect of cartridge design,” says Jeff Sigmund, president of Luxman America.

“Our LMC-5 is designed and intended to satisfy demanding music listeners with a unique purity of reproduction; the result of painstaking materials evaluations, repeated prototyping and extensive listening tests.

“The resulting sound quality must be heard to be appreciated.”

The engineering that’s gone into this product is truly world-class. It sports a moving coil design, with each coil thinner than a human hair, a Shibata stylus to capture high frequencies and low frequency bass without any external tracing noise, a diamond stylus, and a 0.5 mm aluminum pipe cantilever with high tracing ability.

“In order to secure the fulcrum of the vibration system, a low distortion structure has been realised by using the one-point “piano wire” support method,” Luxman explains.

“The MC type power generation engine uses a cross mounted iron core with the coils for the left and right channels wound symmetrically. Adopting a magnetic structure with a small field area reduces the intrusion of external noise.”

With closed body designs, the coil and cantilever can often pick up reflected sound (much like a microphone), giving unwanted sonic tones.

Luxman has adopted a minimal housing, with the outer chassis sporting “an inverted egg-shaped curve that suppresses unnecessary reflected sound and vibrations.”

If all that sounds too complicated, rest assured that engineers spent years in development for this product, perfecting every nuance.

“After 40 years’ experience, our aim was to design it to have sensitivity to all the musical information pressed on a record,” Luxman explained.

Luxman products are distributed by Audio Active in Australia. 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Vinyl Sales Set To Overtake CDs For First Time In Oz
Vinyl Sales Charge Ahead In Historic Milestone
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
Grey Market Concerns Over Jabra Headphones & LP’s Sold On Amazon
Would You Spend $5K To Clean Your Records?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW Who Said A Tough Notebook Can’t Be Light & Durable, New Acer 14″ Enduro Urban
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/
Samsung Not-So-Subtly Tease The Release Of New A Series Smartphone Range
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/
New Value Vogel Mount For Family Viewing
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/
Telstra Launches Digital Market For Aussie SMBs
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/
New CEO For Commercial Radio Australia
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW Who Said A Tough Notebook Can’t Be Light & Durable, New Acer 14″ Enduro Urban
Latest News
/
March 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Who’s the target audience for a really tough ruggedised notebook that’s slim and stylish, apart from the young who tend...
Read More