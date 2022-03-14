HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Latest News > Samsung Not-So-Subtly Tease The Release Of New A Series Smartphone Range

By | 14 Mar 2022

Samsung’s incredibly popular mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A Series, have been teased for release in the near future.

On Sunday, Samsung sent out invitations to an exclusive and online-only product event that will be held on Thursday, March 17th. The event will show off the new range of budget smartphones that in the past, have been an absolute hit.

Until now, there’s been no substantial news on the latest range of Galaxy A-Series smartphones. However, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 was released last month and the Galaxy S21 FE came out in January, it was only a matter of time before the popular mid-ranged devices were released.

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung A12 was the best-selling smartphone in the world for 2021, demonstrating the incredible interest in these cheaper devices. While many companies are only now introducing 5G in their mid-range and budget smartphones, such as Apple with their recently announced iPhone SE 3 5G, Samsung introduced the feature in their previous Galaxy A range.

So what new and ground-breaking features are to be expected with the new phones? Samsung has consistently introduced more and more features from their flagship phones to the Galaxy A series, such as 120Hz refresh rates on an AMOLED panel and Samsung Pay on the Galaxy A52 and A72.

The A53 will still feature the 6.5” Full HD+ 120hz AMOLED display and expandable microSD storage. However, it seems that among other things, the new device will see the inclusion of a bigger 5,000mAh battery and swapping out the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor for the Exynos 1200, Samsung’s latest mid-range chip.

The A73 is similar. At first glance it looks identical to its predecessor, the A72. However, its said to include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip that powers the Galaxy A52s 5G.

Unfortunately, it has been revealed that users will no longer receive an in-box phone charger, and instead only receive a USB-C cable. Furthermore, Samsung has finally ditched the 3.5mm jack, meaning wired headphone users may need an adaptor or a new pair of headphones.

For those interested in checking out the Samsung event, head over to their website or YouTube channel on March 17th at 10AM ET (which is March 18th at 1AM in AEST).



