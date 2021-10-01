HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
The A.R.C. Bag Collection Even Protects Your Tech

By | 1 Oct 2021

Long renowned for combining form and functionality, Incase have upped the game with their A.R.C. collection of bags. More than just fine-looking kit to carry around all your necessities and more, these bags keep your gear organised and protected.

That protection doesn’t just run to the recycled polyester that makes up the main fabric, which is both water and stain resistant. It carries on to the waterproof zipper on the dedicated tech compartment.

As for that tech compartment, it features RFiD-blocking material to keep digital data on your credit or bank cards, passports and ID isolated and blocked from cellular or GPS transmission.

This shield from digital skimming is ideal if you spend time working or walking around high-density areas where data theft is becoming increasingly problematic.

Promising eco-friendly materials and responsible design, the new A.R.C. collection comprises the Commuter, Daypack, Travel Pack and Tech Tote.

Perfect for creatives who get out and about, they’re rugged enough to take bashes and smashes, whether you’re hotfooting across town or stowing it overhead or under-seat on short or long-haul flights.

All up, Incase have stuck to their brief of design, sustainability, protection and organisation, and they’re running a contest to win a MacBook Pro 16″ through this link https://app.viralsweep.com/contest/full/8f1dad-96802?framed=1

