Ruark Audio Set For Summer With Limited-Edition R1 Mk4

By | 30 Sep 2021

The fourth gen R1 Bluetooth radio from Ruark Audio pushed their Bluetooth radio line ahead when it landed last year, but the company have ramped things up with this limited-edition version in what they’re calling “Beach Hut Blue”.

With only 1000 units set for release late October at $475, this champ will be a great way to shake off the lockdown blues.

This version of the acclaimed R1 has the same features that made a splash in espresso in 2020, it’s just been given a fancy new outfit.

Immerse yourself in an ocean of clear sound courtesy of adaptive EQ across the DAB, DAB+ and FM tuner.

There’s also an OLED display with auto dimming and an intuitive Rotodial control system. Plus, if you take an afternoon siesta there’s a sleep function and dual alarms.

