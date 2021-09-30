The fourth gen R1 Bluetooth radio from Ruark Audio pushed their Bluetooth radio line ahead when it landed last year, but the company have ramped things up with this limited-edition version in what they’re calling “Beach Hut Blue”.

With only 1000 units set for release late October at $475, this champ will be a great way to shake off the lockdown blues.

This version of the acclaimed R1 has the same features that made a splash in espresso in 2020, it’s just been given a fancy new outfit.

Immerse yourself in an ocean of clear sound courtesy of adaptive EQ across the DAB, DAB+ and FM tuner.

There’s also an OLED display with auto dimming and an intuitive Rotodial control system. Plus, if you take an afternoon siesta there’s a sleep function and dual alarms.