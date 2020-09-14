HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > That’s Not An Apple: US Customs Mistakes OnePlus Buds For Knock-Off AirPods

That’s Not An Apple: US Customs Mistakes OnePlus Buds For Knock-Off AirPods

By | 14 Sep 2020
, , , , ,

In an embarrassing bungle, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized 2000 OnePlus Buds earbuds, mistaking them for “counterfeit” Apple AirPods.

CBP officers confiscated the Nevada-bound shipment from Hong Kong at New York’s JFK airport, claiming in a press release that “had they been genuine”, the earbuds would have been worth $398,000 USD.

“CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis. The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily,” said Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

The only problem – while they looked similar to AirPods, these were genuine earbuds: specifically, OnePlus Buds, which retail for $79 USD and were released this year alongside the Chinese manufacturer’s OnePlus Nord smartphone; this makes the actual value of the shipment $158,000 USD.

OnePlus USA was quick to respond to CBP’s tweet announcing the “bust”.

https://twitter.com/OnePlus_USA/status/1305366058501509121?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1305366058501509121%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnet.com%2Fnews%2Fus-customs-seize-2000-oneplus-buds-thinking-theyre-counterfeit-airpods%2F

OnePlus Buds retail in Australia for $129, while second-generation AirPods sell for $249.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Allows iOS Game Streaming
Samsung Set To Benefit From Huawei Demise In Smartphone As US Bans Take Effect This Week
REVIEW: New Apple MacBook Air A Welcome Refresh
Samsung, Apple To Battle Over Huawei Market Share
Apple Tease Sept 15 Launch Event: iPhones Absent?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Launch Duel Screen Wing Smartphone With Built In Gimbal
5G Brands Communication
/
September 15, 2020
/
Dell Moves To Cut Staff As Debt Rises To Over $46 Billion
Appointment & Jobs Finance Industry
/
September 15, 2020
/
Network 10 Owners Drop $1.78 Billion On Sale Of Struggling CNet Tech Site
Content Latest News Media Services
/
September 15, 2020
/
Facebook Can’t Escape Aussie Privacy Lawsuit
Facebook Latest News Legal
/
September 14, 2020
/
Sharp & Nokia Set To Benefit From Wireless Technology Fight With Daimler Benz
Accessories Automotive Latest News
/
September 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Launch Duel Screen Wing Smartphone With Built In Gimbal
5G Brands Communication
/
September 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics who recently launched their Velvet 5G mobile in Australia is set to crank out a whole new form...
Read More