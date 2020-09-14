HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook > Facebook Can’t Escape Aussie Privacy Lawsuit

Facebook Can’t Escape Aussie Privacy Lawsuit

By | 14 Sep 2020
, ,

Facebook has lost its bid to dodge legal proceedings brought by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) over the Cambridge Analytica breach.

The legal action was brought by OAIC after a two-year investigation into Facebook disclosing personal data to the This is Your Digital Life app. While only 270,000 Australians downloaded the app from March 2014 to May 2015, it was still able to mine data on their Facebook friends as well – data that was at risk of being exposed to Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.

Facebook had requested to “set aside” the OAIC’s lawsuit on the basis that it was not based in Australia, a request that Federal Court Justice Thomas Thawley denied.

“Justice Thawley was satisfied that the Commissioner had established a prima facie case that Facebook Inc was carrying on business in Australia, and was collecting and holding personal information in Australia at the relevant time.

“While these matters remain to be established at trial, the Court held the matters were sufficiently arguable to justify service outside of Australia and subjecting Facebook Inc to proceedings in Australia,” the OAIC said.

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk welcomed the court’s decision, having filed suit in March alleging the social media company “committed serious and/or repeated interferences with privacy in contravention of Australian privacy law”.

“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.

“We claim these actions left the personal data of around 311,127 Australian Facebook users exposed to be sold and used for purposes including political profiling, well outside users’ expectations,” she said at the time.

The OAIC also alleges that Facebook did not take “reasonable steps” during the period in question to protect its users’ information from unauthorised disclosure.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Govt Drafts New Powers To Fight Big Tech Market Abuse
COMMENT: Will Google & Facebook Be Left With News Slops & Fake News
Facebook Warns New iPhone Update Will Cripple Ad Sales
Oculus VR Headsets To Require Mandatory Facebook Account
ACCC Release Framework For Google & Facebook To Pay Oz Media For Content
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Launch Duel Screen Wing Smartphone With Built In Gimbal
5G Brands Communication
/
September 15, 2020
/
Dell Moves To Cut Staff As Debt Rises To Over $46 Billion
Appointment & Jobs Finance Industry
/
September 15, 2020
/
Network 10 Owners Drop $1.78 Billion On Sale Of Struggling CNet Tech Site
Content Latest News Media Services
/
September 15, 2020
/
That’s Not An Apple: US Customs Mistakes OnePlus Buds For Knock-Off AirPods
Apple Latest News Legal
/
September 14, 2020
/
Sharp & Nokia Set To Benefit From Wireless Technology Fight With Daimler Benz
Accessories Automotive Latest News
/
September 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Launch Duel Screen Wing Smartphone With Built In Gimbal
5G Brands Communication
/
September 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Electronics who recently launched their Velvet 5G mobile in Australia is set to crank out a whole new form...
Read More