A new Bose software update gives users of their QuietComfort earbuds II (QCE II) the choice of using either bud independently. Previously, only the right-side bud could be used separately.

To access the new software, simply open the Bose Music app and connect the QCE II to your phone.

When the update is complete, you’ll be able to use either the left or right bud independently for listening or making calls.

You’ll also be able to switch between buds, so if one runs out of juice or disconnects from Bluetooth you’ll still be able to access to the other without interruption.

This is the first major update since the QCE II were released in September last year.

Also exciting, last November Bose announced the buds would be updated to be compatible with phones featuring Snapdragon Sound, as well as making them compatible with the aptX lossless Bluetooth codec, which is designed to deliver CD-quality sound, though it is not yet known when this will become a reality,