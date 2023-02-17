HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Get Cool Update

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Get Cool Update

By | 17 Feb 2023

A new Bose software update gives users of their QuietComfort earbuds II (QCE II) the choice of using either bud independently. Previously, only the right-side bud could be used separately.

To access the new software, simply open the Bose Music app and connect the QCE II to your phone.

When the update is complete, you’ll be able to use either the left or right bud independently for listening or making calls.

You’ll also be able to switch between buds, so if one runs out of juice or disconnects from Bluetooth you’ll still be  able to access to the other without interruption.

This is the first major update since the QCE II were released in September last year.

Also exciting, last November Bose announced the buds would be updated to be compatible with phones featuring Snapdragon Sound, as well as making them compatible with the aptX lossless Bluetooth codec, which is designed to deliver CD-quality sound, though it is not yet known when this will become a reality,



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Bose Adds 24-Bit Audio To QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose Discontinues Sport Open Earbuds
Waterproof Speakers $20 Billion Market By 2027
REVIEW: Bose’s Sport Earbuds Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff
Sonos Set To Face New Problems As Bose Goes After Their Soundbar Market
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Paramount + Snubbed By Media, Price Rise Tipped
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
YouTube CEO Quits
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
Samsung Tipped To Bring Back Fan Edition With Galaxy S23 FE
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
ASIC Attacks Buy Now Pay Later Sector
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: TCL Mobile Sack Staff Via China Conference Call
Latest News
/
February 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Sydney based, TCL Mobile executives have sacked management and staff at their Australia subsidiary today...
Read More