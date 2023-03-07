Sharp is one of those brands that has been around for decades because consumers not only trust the brand but because their products are seen as being high quality, which goes back to their Japanese heritage.

Now a new range of Sharp products is set to hit the Australian market, that include their next generation of Stick Vacs, microwaves and air purifiers that come in handy on days when consumers are being alerted to bushfires, burning off or when the air is polluted and humidity high.

Distributed in Australia by Tempo, who recently introduced a new range of Sharp Ultra High Definition 4K TVs, the new stick vac range takes it right up to the likes of Dyson, whose products are seen as expensive.

The new Sharp Stick Vac range includes a 380 watt two-speed model that features a water tank and mop pad accessory.

It also comes with a mite-removing nozzle and a soft rolling brush attachment.

The big standout is the price. Currently being ranged at Big W, this model is retailing for only $383.

There is also a 250 watt model that retails for $319 or the entry level model that is selling for $215.

All models come with the Japanese-developed HEPA developed filter system.

A Tempo spokesperson says, “What we are delivering to market is a product that has been developed by Sharp that delivers excellent Stick Vac technology at an affordable price.”

Note: Staff at SmartHouse have reviewed the 250-watt model and it does everything that a Dyson does. It has a handy range of accessories and works well on both carpet and floorboards. The best part is the price, because it delivers excellent value.