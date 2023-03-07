HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Android Auto Tweak Puts You In The Driver’s Seat

Android Auto Tweak Puts You In The Driver’s Seat

By | 7 Mar 2023

A tweak to Android Auto is putting vital info in your reach by allowing you to further customise, so you have the option to put the most used widgets closer to the driver’s side.

Building on the split-screen interface that surfaced in January to resemble the look of Apple CarPlay, Google are now adding the ability to switch widget orientation.

When connected to Android Auto, you can now select the settings cog on the car unit and go to the “change layout” menu, then you can choose between “Navigation closer to the driver” and “Media closer to the driver”.

Reports say you can alter the setting through your Android phone via the Android Auto settings, though you’ll need to be a member of the Android Auto beta testing program to access this.

Still, there’s no doubt it will roll out to all users sooner rather than later.


512619

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Blocks ChatGPT Email App From App Store
YouTube To Add AI Tools For Video Creators
Google Seek Approval For New Pixel Phones
Google Fast Pair Coming To Chromebook “Soon”
Google Reveal New Android Phone And Watch Features
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

PayPal Sued After Data Breach
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/
LG Party Hard With New XBoom XL7 Speaker
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/
PC Market Won’t Recover Until 2024, Tablets Flat Until 2028: IDC
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/
Nintendo Pull Mario Kart 8 And Splatoon From Online Play
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/
Amazon Closes Eight More Physical Stores
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

PayPal Sued After Data Breach
Latest News
/
March 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A class action lawsuit has been filed against payments giant PayPal after a cyberattack compromised the personal and financial information...
Read More