A tweak to Android Auto is putting vital info in your reach by allowing you to further customise, so you have the option to put the most used widgets closer to the driver’s side.

Building on the split-screen interface that surfaced in January to resemble the look of Apple CarPlay, Google are now adding the ability to switch widget orientation.

When connected to Android Auto, you can now select the settings cog on the car unit and go to the “change layout” menu, then you can choose between “Navigation closer to the driver” and “Media closer to the driver”.

Reports say you can alter the setting through your Android phone via the Android Auto settings, though you’ll need to be a member of the Android Auto beta testing program to access this.

Still, there’s no doubt it will roll out to all users sooner rather than later.