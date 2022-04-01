Telstra has scored a five-year, $187 million deal with the Queensland government to deliver better internet services to state schools.

Average net speeds per students will increase from 25Kbps to 5Mbps by 2026, according to the terms of the deal.

“We know that digital inclusion for school kids is one of the most important drivers when it comes to positive education outcomes,” Telstra Enterprise chief customer officer John Ieraci said.

“As a result of these upgrades, students from even the most remote parts of Queensland will have access to quality, high speed connectivity, and will get to enjoy all the opportunities that come with it.

“This extensive infrastructure investment will also deliver connectivity benefits to all other Queensland Government agencies and businesses, who will have access to the upgraded networks,” Ieraci said.

1,258 state schools will benefit from the deal.

Telstra has similar public school infrastructure contracts with the NSW, WA, SA, and Victorian governments.