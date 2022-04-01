HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Wins $187M School Internet Contract

Telstra Wins $187M School Internet Contract

By | 1 Apr 2022

Telstra has scored a five-year, $187 million deal with the Queensland government to deliver better internet services to state schools.

Average net speeds per students will increase from 25Kbps to 5Mbps by 2026, according to the terms of the deal.

“We know that digital inclusion for school kids is one of the most important drivers when it comes to positive education outcomes,” Telstra Enterprise chief customer officer John Ieraci said.

“As a result of these upgrades, students from even the most remote parts of Queensland will have access to quality, high speed connectivity, and will get to enjoy all the opportunities that come with it.

“This extensive infrastructure investment will also deliver connectivity benefits to all other Queensland Government agencies and businesses, who will have access to the upgraded networks,” Ieraci said.

1,258 state schools will benefit from the deal.

Telstra has similar public school infrastructure contracts with the NSW, WA, SA, and Victorian governments.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Macquarie Sells Axicom Towers Business To AusSuper, Optus
Amazon Boss To Go After Cricket Rights In Massive New Auction Process
BREAKING: Telstra CEO Andy Penn Quits
How Much Of Govt’s $19.5B Loan Has NBN Co. Repaid?
REVIEW: The Motorola Edge 30 Pro Punches Well Above Its Weight And Wins
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Under Scrutiny
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Government Apps Top Aussie Download Chart
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Alienware Scores Gaming Table Deal With JB Hi Fi
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
ABC Appoints Director Of News
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
Microsoft Express Safety Concerns About Work In The Metaverse
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft’s Activision Acquisition Under Scrutiny
Latest News
/
April 1, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are upon a group of Senators that have written to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina...
Read More