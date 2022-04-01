Macquarie Sells Axicom Towers Business To AusSuper, Optus
Australian Tower Network, owned by AustralianSuper and Singtel, has won the auction for Macquarie’s mobile towers company Axicom.
The deal values Axicom at about $3.5 billion, and will see ATN add over 2000 telco towers to its portfolio, effectively doubling its holdings.
ATN now has a portfolio of about 4,000 towers, making it the second-largest towers portfolio holiding in Australia, behind Telstra and Future Fund’s Amplitel. The towers business in Australia is now very much a two-horse race.
Singtel’s Optus sold 70 per cent of ATN to Australian Super last year, and holds 30 per cent of the business.
Axicom paid in the ballpark of $2 billion for Crown Castle’s 1,700-strong tower portfolio in 2015, making this an impressive result for the Macquarie-led group.
Axicom expects to bring in $235 million revenue and $150 million EBITDA in the current financial year.