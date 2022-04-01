Kmart, Target, Bunnings, and Officeworks stores in Queensland will be powered by renewable electricity under a deal signed with clean energy provider CleanCo.

147 store sites in the state will be powered with energy generated by MacIntyre Wind Farm, and Western Downs Green Power Hub.

“Smart businesses know that wind and solar are cheap, reliable and ready,” said Lindsay Soutar, from Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“This switch will make a big dent in Australia’s emissions and bring online enough clean, reliable renewable energy to power 23,000 homes, and create good, future-facing Queensland jobs.”