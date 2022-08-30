The world’s largest tech companies are in the crosshairs of eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who will issue legal notices demanding they provide details of their current anti-child-exploitation measures.

Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Snap, and Omegle will receive these notices, under the Australian Government’s new Basic Online Safety Expectations, which makes up part of the Online Safety Act 2021.

These ‘Expectations’ set out the minimum safety requirements expected of tech companies who wish to operate in Australia and the steps they should take to protect Australian users from harm.

“The Basic Online Safety Expectations are a world-leading tool designed to encourage fundamental online safety practices and drive transparency and accountability from tech companies. They will help us ‘lift the hood’ on what companies are doing – and are not doing – to protect their users from harm,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant (below) said.

“Some of the most harmful material online today involves the sexual exploitation of children and, frighteningly, this activity is no longer confined to hidden corners of the dark web but is prevalent on the mainstream platforms we and our children use every day.

“As more companies move towards encrypted messaging services and deploy features like livestreaming, the fear is that this horrific material will spread unchecked on these platforms.

“Child sexual exploitation material that is reported now is just the tip of the iceberg – online child sexual abuse that isn’t being detected and remediated continues to be a huge concern.”

Companies who do not respond to notices within 28 days could face financial penalties of up to $555,000 a day, warns Grant.