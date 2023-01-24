Telstra CEO Vicki Brady has announced that the telco will allow staff to switch the Australia Day public holiday for another day, and that she will be working the day.

“I’ll be choosing to work and will take a different day of leave with my family, because that feels right for me. For others, a different approach will feel right – and that’s OK,” Brady wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“For many First Nations peoples, Australia Day is a painful reminder of discrimination and exclusion. It marks a turning point that saw lives lost, culture devalued, and connections between people and places destroyed.

“At the same time, for many people the day is also a chance to spend time with friends and family and celebrate the many things we can be proud of as a community.”

PM Anthony Albanese announced he would be urging businesses to allow employees to switch the day for another, given the growing public sentiment to change the date.