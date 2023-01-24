Grand Theft Auto Online has reportedly been hit by a bug, with players claiming their in-game money has been stolen, as well as losing game progress and, in some cases, even being banned from game servers as a result of what is said to be a “partial remote code execution” vulnerability.

With the bug believed to have corrupted a flood of player accounts, GTA publisher Rockstar Games have yet to publicly comment, and until there’s an official fix by the company, players are being advised through forums to avoid launching the popular game on PC – especially if they’ve already made substantial progress or spent a lot of money on it.

User reports suggest the exploit can affect players not even in the same multiplayer lobby as the attackers. It’s said that anyone online can be prone, and that the flaw could go beyond just GTA Online accounts to be a problem for security on the computer running the game, allowing malicious users to edit players’ PC files.

Of course this isn’t the first time Rockstar have found themselves with security issues recently, with a cybercriminal compromising their systems last year and stealing, then leaking, source code for the upcoming GTA VI.

This new breach has seen online forums erupt, with angry players posting comments such as, “Gta online on pc is currently unplayable due to severe exploits, this needs to be fixed,” and, “Scared to play online. Please fix this rockstar, I really like this game.”