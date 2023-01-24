LG prove they’re about much more than OLED TVs with their new CineBeam PF510Q Portable Projector, perfect for use at home or when you’re out and about, thanks to 1080p native resolution and built-in smart TV streaming features.

That means you don’t have to plug in the 1kg unit to anything – though you can if you want that option – just connect it to the internet.

Compact at a handy 5.8″ wide x 7.6″ high x 5.8″ deep, it features a 4-channel LED light source – one LED emits red light, one blue, one green, with the final one emitting what’s called dynamic, which has elements of blue and green. All these lights journey through a lens and prism and are bounced off a DLP chip before hitting the screen.

Things an LED light source have over a lamp in a projector are they’re smaller, which makes them more practical in smaller projectors. They don’t have to be replaced regularly, so they’re easier on your wallet.

As well as the LED light source you also get grayscale image info via a DLP imaging chip. This has 2.1 million pixels – 1080p FHD resolution – which are very small mirrors that tilt back and quickly produce the light and dark bits of an image together with the LED light source adding colour.

As far as specs go, the light output is 450 ANSI lumens, so it works best in a dark room or at night outside.. Its light source life is up to 30,000 hours, and there’s a contrast ration of 150,000:1.

Your projection distance is 60″ at 5.2ft and 100V at 8.7ft, to a screen size of 30V to 120V, on a throw ratio of 1.2.

The optical zoom is fixed, focus is manual and keystone correction is vertical.

As for audio, there’s 5W mono, and formats are Dolby Atmos, with Dolby Atmos pass-through via HDMI-ARC.

The smart TV features LG WebOS ver 22, with access provided for Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV+. You can also add more through the built-in LG Content Store, or simply cast from a compatible phone. Plus there’s a web browser included.

Also provided is an LG remote control, and there’s a joystick controller on the unit.

Input connections are HDMI 2.0, and USB 2.0 with support for keyboard, mouse and game controller, as well as media file playback, and ethernet/LAN.

Output connection is a 3.5mm analog headphone.

For additional connectivity you’re looking at WiFi, screen share – miracast/screen mirroring – and content share via DLNA. Plus Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth dual output.