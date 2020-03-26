HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Telecoms Industry Ombudsman Opens Urgent Line For At-Risk Consumers & Small Businesses

By | 26 Mar 2020
The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has opened phone lines to deal with urgent complaints resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australia’s phone and internet services.

At-risk residential consumers and small businesses can now call 1800 046 686 or 03 8600 8308 for help with their phone and internet complaints.

The ombudsman has said you can be considered a vulnerable residential consumer if: you have a serious medical condition or a registered priority assistance service; not having an ongoing mobile or internet issue would pose a specific safety risk; or you need urgent financial hardship support from their provider.

Vulnerable small businesses are identified as those which have phone or internet services that are completely or partly unusable; or the phone and internet outage may cause harm to others.

If a residential consumer or small business’ complaint is not urgent, the ombudsman has reiterated they should call 1800 062 058 or lodge the complaint online.

Given the increased volume of complaints, the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman has extended the time frame it will respond to non-urgent claims in from 10 to 15 days, starting from today.

Ombudsman Judi Jones said, “Please be patient as we try to help those consumers and small businesses who are most in need of assistance.”

