No Sport, Leads To Massive Expansion Of Foxtel Services, No Additional Charges

As AFL and NRL Football disappears from our screens, Foxtel has moved to crank up their home entertainment packages, NBN unlimited data broadband packages and an expanded 24-hour news services, including a dedicated Sky News COVID-19 news channel.

The major expansion of services come after the NRL and AFL two big traffic generators for the Australian content provider stopped live games due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

The Company moved to deliver ‘more content and data at no extra cost, while also allowing access on more screens for their subscribers.

The Company has also revealed that some of the biggest names in entertainment are backing their move which has seen demand for Foxtel Go replace lost subscriptions to their Kayo Sports channels.

This takes the service right up to Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime.

CEO Patrick Delany Said “With the changes we are making today we are making thousands of hours of additional live and on demand content available to our customers. I want to acknowledge the support we have received from all our content partners to make this happen including Discovery, BBC Studios, ViacomCBS, Turner, NBC Universal and National Geographic”.

Controlled by News Corporation and Telstra, organisations that have deep pockets Foxtel management have initiated a ‘Keep a customer’ program, they have also expanded their NBN broadband service with unlimited data and all Foxtel channels bundled into one package.

Foxtel said that subscribers don’t need to activate the changes.

The additional tiers of content, multiscreen and unlimited broadband was activated by earlier today allowing customers to enjoy the premium content and features immediately until 31 May.

In recent days Foxtel has been hit by the closure of pubs and clubs who paid to stream Foxtel content.

Like Telstra Foxtel has also had to restructure their call centre service after their overseas operation was suddenly shut down.

Delany said “Our call centres are working hard to prioritise callers with an immediate need, and we appreciate our customers’ patience and support as we navigate the current challenges

ourselves.”

He added “We have heard from our customers that during these challenging times, one of the things that really makes a difference is being able to keep the whole family entertained, informed and connected as they settle in at home”.

“We’re all in this together and we want them to know that Foxtel is there for them. These initiatives provide customers with an even better entertainment experience in their homes with more content, access on more screens and more data, all at no extra charge.”

Among the expanded offering from Foxtel will be:

More content with access to Foxtel’s full range of Drama, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Documentaries, Reality and Kids2 TV channels and on demand libraries.

Customers will have access to Multiscreen, giving expanded access to watch on up to two additional devices at the same time including casting the Foxtel GO4 app to additional TVs.

Foxtel Now customers will have Drama Extra, Docos, Pop, Lifestyle and Kids added to their Essentials, Pop or Lifestyle packs.

Unlimited broadband data for all Foxtel Broadband and Foxtel nbn customers who are on monthly data allowances for streaming and home internet without limits.

The initiatives are available to Foxtel customers including those that subscribe to Foxtel through Telstra and Optus.

Those hungry for the latest news will also have access to Foxtel’s full range of news services including Sky News and the dedicated Sky News COVID-19 news channel along with international news from CNN, FOX News, BBC World News, Sky News UK, CNBC and Bloomberg Television.

“For kids who are spending more time at home, the additional range of documentary content including BBC Earth and National Geographic will help them continue to learn more about

the world around us.

Also available from Foxtel are new series such as Mrs America starring Cate Blanchett and Rose Byrne, mystery thriller Devs and new seasons of Westworld, The Walking Dead, Outlander,

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Selling Houses Australia, Cosmos: Possible Worlds and The Great British Bake Off.

Foxtel subscribers will also be able to catch up on entire seasons and box sets of recent hit series such as Game of Thrones, Succession, Tim Minchin’s Upright and His Dark Materials, along with comedy evergreens including Friends, Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and Seinfeld.