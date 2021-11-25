AT&T and Verizon have agreed to roll out their new 5G wireless service at reduced power in order to mitigate potential risk to aircraft.

“This is an important and encouraging step,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“We look forward to reviewing the AT&T and Verizon proposal. The FAA believes that aviation and 5G C-band wireless service can safely co-exist.”

This follows an alert to the aviation industry regarding the use of airwaves known as the C-Band. The new 5G signals could interrupt the radar altimeters that enable safety procedures in aircraft, an issue the FCC has denied will cause a problem.

“We have voluntarily agreed to certain precautionary protection measures,” AT&T said in a statement.

“Though there is no credible evidence that a legitimate interference problem exists, we agreed to take these additional steps to alleviate any safety concerns.”

“These technical mitigations represent one of the most comprehensive efforts in the world to safeguard aviation technologies,” the FCC said in a statement.

“With these measures in place, the FCC will continue to work productively with the FAA so that 5G networks deploy both safely and swiftly.”

The measures will be in place for six months, after which they will only continue at reduced capacity if “credible evidence emerges that real-world interference would occur if the measures were relaxed,” according to AT&T.